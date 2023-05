Happy Hour returns to the Athens Chapter of Democrats Abroad Greece. Connect with new friends and allies in Athens at the historic Olympias Rooftop Bar near Monastiraki (57 Athinas, 6th floor) on Tuesday, May 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. Democrats Abroad Greece brings together transatlantic travelers, students, long-settled Greek Americans and digital nomads who care about US democracy and each other. For more information and to RSVP, visit democratsabroad.org/gr.

