Photographer Achilleas Alexandrakis presents “Gobi: The Desert,” a collection capturing the immensity, awe and admiration evoked by the vast, arid region in northern China and southern Mongolia. Hosted at the Melanithros Art Space (4 Zappa, melanithros.gr), Alexandrakis’ images transport the viewer through his vivid artistic vision. Entrance to the exhibition is free.

