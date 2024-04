Join the Ministry of Concrete and This is Athens-City Festival for Flare the Square, a thrilling skateboarding celebration in downtown Kotzia Square. Witness seasoned pros and budding amateurs showcase their skills in a bespoke skate park setting. Enjoy live concerts, DJ sets, and street food from 1 to 10.30 p.m. Admission is free.

