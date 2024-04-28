Medea | Athens | July 9-11

Prepare for a riveting twist on ancient Greek drama with Australian director Simon Stone’s modern reinterpretation of “Medea,” as part of the 2024 Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr) at the Pallas Theater (5 Voukourestiou). Set in middle-class America, the play follows Anna, recently discharged from a psychiatric facility, as she navigates turmoil and betrayal in her attempt to reconcile with her husband Lucas. Inspired by a real-life tragedy in 1990s Kansas, Stone’s innovative approach to Euripides’ masterpiece promises a gripping theatrical experience, making it a must-see event. Book your tickets through Viva’s more.com.

