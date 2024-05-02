Black Dot | Athens | May 11 – June 2

The PLYSIS team (3-7 Kyrinis) presents their latest production, “Black Dot,” a physical theater performance exploring the concept of the black dot within us, symbolizing beginnings and endings. This introspective journey delves into the power of our inner markings, exploring themes of birth, extinguishment and self-discovery through visual artistry and live electronic music. Experience this thought-provoking exploration from May 11 to June 2, with free admission.

