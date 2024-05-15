The Last Lunch | Athens | May 17 – June 16

A musical tragicomedy written by Yoel Wulfhart and directed by Manos Tsotras with music composed by Ian Blunsdon, “The Last Lunch” is bound to make you think and laugh. The new venue in town, the Theater of the No (3 Konstantinou Paleologou), presents the play’s first-ever production outside of the US. “The Last Lunch” is set in a world where Jesus walks among us, teaching selfless love, while confronting human indifference and selfishness. The play, performed in English, delves into the complexities of existence with humor and insight. Tickets are available for 15 euros at Viva’s more.com.

