Fitness on the Beach | Athens | May 25-26

The Athens Fitness Festival transforms Vouliagmeni Beach into an impressive seaside gym on May 25-26. Featuring group workouts, new exercise programs, and over 100 renowned instructors, the event offers a comprehensive fitness-wellness-entertainment experience. Highlights include aqua fitness, calisthenics, yoga and more, alongside new attractions like the Pure Strength Stage and Hybrid Race. Book your tickets starting from 35 euros at athensfitnessfestival.gr.

