energy-companies-want-staff-vaccinated

Energy companies have a request to the government to be considered for compulsory vaccination against Covid-19, at least with respect to employees handling crucial infrastructure.

Although vaccination rates among the sector’s workers are considered high, data protection rules forbid the publication of details, prompting the companies in the sector to look to the government to see whether it will consider their request to introduce incentives or counterincentives, so that they can secure inoculation levels that would safeguard their companies’ smooth operation.

The energy sector is stringent about stressing the need for vaccination among its employees, with some companies offering a day off for the vaccination or even a second in case of side-effects.

Such tactics are found in other sectors too. Food industry Creta Farms, for example, offers three days of paid leave to workers to get the jab. As the cold cuts company announced, this also applies to employees already vaccinated. Creta Farms, which employs some 600 people, also said it is starting an information campaign for its staff.

“Our goal is to become the first company in Crete where 100% of its employees are vaccinated,” said Dimitris Vintzilaios, representing the company’s shareholders.

Public-Media Markt is also offering staff a day off their Covid-19 jab, which also allows them to recover from any temporary side-effects.

Construction groups, meanwhile, have added vaccination recommendations to entry rules at their offices. At its headquarters, GEK Terna provides daily updates on the pandemic for its employees and invites staff to get inoculated if they are not among the estimated 90% who have already done so. Admission to the building is restricted to the vaccinated, those with a recent negative Covid test or those certified to have acquired immunity from being infected. At rival constructor Avax an initiative for raising the level of vaccinated staff is likely as of September.

The burning question is how companies will handle those refusing to have the jab. Incentives are not always the ideal solution, as there are enterprises that cannot afford them. Furthermore, incentives are unlikely to sway people who flatly reject vaccination.