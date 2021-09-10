ECONOMY TOURISM

US travelers pick Milos as Europe’s top island

us-travelers-pick-milos-as-europe-s-top-island
[SHUTTERSTOCK]

The scenic island of Milos in the western Cyclades has been voted “Top Island in Europe” by readers of US magazine Travel + Leisure in voting for the “World’s Best Awards 2021.”

With arrivals from the US in January-August coming to 55% of those in 2019, a record-breaking year for tourism, it’s no wonder there were seven more Greek entries in the “Top 20 Islands of Europe” list: Folegandros came second, Santorini fifth, Paros 10th, Mykonos 13th, Crete 14th, Corfu and the Ionian islands 15th and Rhodes and the Dodecanese 17th.

Folegandros also came second in the magazine’s “Top 25 Islands in the World” list.

Tourism Travel
