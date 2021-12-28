aegean-flights-unaffected-by-omicron-related-delays

Greek domestic airlines have so far been largely unaffected by the fast spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc in airline schedules, especially in the United States.

The airlines companies recognize that it is early days yet for the spread of Omicron and that they may have to alter their schedules in the not-too-distant future.

The management of Aegean Airlines, Greece’s biggest airline, told Kathimerini that, so far, they haven’t altered their schedule and that flights will go ahead as planned at least until January 10. There have been no last-minute cancellations, they said.

Still, some modifications in the flight schedule are planned for after January 10, with less frequent flights to some destinations. The aim is to avoid, as far as possible, last-minute cancellations that will upend customers’ plans.