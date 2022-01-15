apollo-travel-to-bring-half-a-million-tourists-to-greece-this-year

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias signed an agreement for the promotion of sports tourism with tour operator Apollo Travel Group, a subsidiary of DER Touristik Group, during a meeting on Thursday with Apollo’s CEO for Northern Europe and member of the International Board of DER Touristik Leif Vase Larsen and Commercial Director Nina Hornewall.

Scandinavia’s largest tour operator for Greek destinations plans to bring 500,000 visitors to Greece in 2022, while last year a hotel was opened at Sivota in Epirus, and after a decision of the Swedish Olympic Committee, the preparation of the country’s Olympic team began in Epirus.

Kikilias pointed out that sports tourism has great potential due to the global trend toward people traveling for the purpose of health and wellness, experiential trips and contact with nature, adding that its promotion is a strategic priority of Greek tourism.

He said that it could help in the extension of the tourist season and the strengthening of the Greek tourism product.