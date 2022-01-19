ECONOMY

Upgrading medium-level hotel infrastructure

Mountainous Arkadia offers some wonderful winter resorts [Intime].

The modernization and the upgrading of three-star hotels are being introduced in the country’s development law, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Tuesday in an interview with public broadcaster ERT.

“The last two years have been a very difficult period for winter tourism and for mountain destinations. We chose to open the country for winter tourism and to support hotels and accommodation, but also city break tourism. Indeed, the holiday season went very well,” he said.

“I remind you that for the first time in their history, the Greek National Tourism Organization and the Ministry of Tourism are conducting a campaign abroad for winter tourism. In a few days we will start a campaign inside the country for winter destinations.”

Focusing on 2022, he pointed out that bookings are at a good level and stressed that the first priority for travelers during the current year will be safety.

“They want to travel to destinations that are safe, that guarantee quality, safety and a unique tourist experience,” he said, adding that in October 2021 Greece had 30% more bookings for the summer than it had in October 2018 for the summer of 2019, before Covid hit.

[Intime News]
