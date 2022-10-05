Imerys suspends operations in Kamara mine after worker’s death

French manufacturing and minerals group Imerys announced Wednesday it was suspending indefinitely its operations at its Kamara bauxite mines in central Greece after one worker was killed and two were trapped following cave-in of a tunnel near the central entrance.

“The company has decided to suspend its activities until further notice and our attention is focused on the causes of the accident in full cooperation with the authorities,” the company said in a press release, adding it that all the other workers and employees are safe.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and our priority is to provide them with the maximum possible support during this very difficult time.”

Imerys said a further update will follow as soon as there is official information.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred in tunnel 617 of the mine when, for unknown reasons, a rock detached and fell on a four-wheel-drive vehicle, about one kilometer from the gallery’s entrance, killing one man and trapping two others. The victim was identified as a 45-year-old who was in the vehicle inspecting the tunnel. The other two workers said they were unharmed.

Workers and machinery are trying to remove the soil that has blocked the tunnel and reach the trapped men.

The bauxite mines are near the village Varyiani, on the 51st km of the road linking the town of Lamia with Amfissa.