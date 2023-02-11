ECONOMY

Momentum building for another bumper season for Greek tourism

Advance tourism bookings for the 2023 season were 20% higher in January than in the same month in 2022, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Friday on public broadcaster ERT, estimating that “the extension of the tourism season is a great success as it brings new income to the economy in periods that were traditionally off season.”

Regarding which areas the extension of the tourism season concerns, Kikilias replied: “All of Greece. On Crete the flights [from abroad] did not stop in December and early 2023. German companies traveled until the end of the year and will start again in early March,” adding that flights to the Aegean islands, for example to Rhodes, increased 27% in 2022 compared to 2019, while on Cephalonia flights increased by 23%.

Kikilias underlined that Greece is now attracting quality tourism, as the average expenditure per traveler increased by 8% this year.

