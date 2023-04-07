ECONOMY

Skiathos island launches tourism campaign with London and Paris metro ads

The island of Skiathos is targeting even more European tourists with a new advertising campaign that showcases the western Aegean destination on large billboards at 45 central metro stations in London and Paris.

The campaign has been running since Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive year that the island has promoted itself systematically in London’s subway system, and the second year in the French capital.

This year’s promotion features 2×3 meter billboards that have been placed at 38 metro stations in London, including the three terminals of Heathrow Airport, Notting Hill, and Waterloo.

In the Paris metro, the campaign has been placed in seven stations with 35 placements and five giant posters in each station. The stations include Charles de Gaulle-Étoile, Montparnasse, Place d’Italie, and Saint-Lazare.

