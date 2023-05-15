ECONOMY

Kikilias expects 10-20% growth in 2023 tourism performance

Kikilias expects 10-20% growth in 2023 tourism performance
Tourists watch the changing of the Presidential guards ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier, in central Athens. [AP]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias highlighted the success of Greece’s tourism strategy, which generated a revenue of 17.6 billion in 2022, during an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Sunday.

The minister outlined the key elements of the strategy, which included expanding into new markets, forming advantageous partnerships with prominent industry players, promoting new destinations, conducting year-round campaigns through the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO), and emphasizing city-break tourism to extend the tourist season, especially in Athens, which has now become a year-round destination.

Kikilias expressed optimism regarding the tourism sector’s performance in 2023, projecting a notable growth of 10% to 20% compared to the previous year. This positive outlook is attributed to agreements for additional flights and the opening of markets in China and Australia, which are expected to contribute to increased tourism activity. [AMNA]

Tourism Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New tourism target-markets ‘bringing additional revenue to the Greek economy’
ECONOMY

New tourism target-markets ‘bringing additional revenue to the Greek economy’

Messinia leads hospitality growth in February
TOURISM

Messinia leads hospitality growth in February

Easter signals rebound in seasonal employment
ECONOMY

Easter signals rebound in seasonal employment

SETE chief expresses high hopes for tourism season
ECONOMY

SETE chief expresses high hopes for tourism season

Limitations for cruise expansion
TOURISM

Limitations for cruise expansion

Tourism revenues beat target, PM says
ECONOMY

Tourism revenues beat target, PM says