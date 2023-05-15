Kikilias expects 10-20% growth in 2023 tourism performance

Tourists watch the changing of the Presidential guards ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier, in central Athens. [AP]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias highlighted the success of Greece’s tourism strategy, which generated a revenue of 17.6 billion in 2022, during an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Sunday.

The minister outlined the key elements of the strategy, which included expanding into new markets, forming advantageous partnerships with prominent industry players, promoting new destinations, conducting year-round campaigns through the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO), and emphasizing city-break tourism to extend the tourist season, especially in Athens, which has now become a year-round destination.

Kikilias expressed optimism regarding the tourism sector’s performance in 2023, projecting a notable growth of 10% to 20% compared to the previous year. This positive outlook is attributed to agreements for additional flights and the opening of markets in China and Australia, which are expected to contribute to increased tourism activity. [AMNA]