Tourism enjoys total recovery

Tourism in 2023 will fully return to the levels of 2019 or even surpass them, if marginally, estimates the president of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), Yiannis Paraschis.

Speaking at the presentation of the confederation’s new administrative structure and strategic priorities for the coming years, the new head of SETE explained that this year’s first five months were significantly improved compared to record year 2019, so even if some destinations are seeing lower-than-expected occupancies at the height of summer, the year as a whole will be good.

He pointed out that air arrivals for the first five months are already 9% higher than in 2019, while air seat planning shows they are up 5.6% on last year.

The SETE chief even noted that tourism is now a year-round activity, which includes the entire country and not just two or three internationally popular summer destinations. That should also be the goal for the benefits from tourism to be shared throughout the country and society, he added.

Paraschis even reminded his audience that tourism now operates normally and without restrictions concerning all people and not only the most well-off. In this context, he emphasized that the value-price relationship the tourism product currently offers plays a big role.

In a broader view of Greek tourism, Paraschis suggested sustainability as a central priority for SETE. This is based, he added, on three pillars: the environmental, the social and the economic.

With reference to the issue of inflation and the high costs of travel and accommodation, about which there has been a lot of talk lately, he pointed out that as an organization SETE promotes healthy competition and pursues a tourism “that leaves no one behind,” so anything that can make the tourism product more accessible is welcome.

“Tourism is, in my personal opinion, a democratic activity, and Greece offers a wide range of products. There is a tourism product for everyone,” noted the head of the industry in Greece.