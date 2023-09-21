ECONOMY AIR TRANSPORT

Athens Airport heading for all-time high in passenger numbers

Greek airports are expected to show their highest performance ever in terms of passenger traffic this year.

As Athens International Airport President Riccardo Lambiris told the ITC 2023 conference on infrastructure and transport, in 2019, which was a milestone year, AIA recorded 25.58 million passengers.

In this year’s first eight months, that figure increased by 8% to 18.7 million people compared to the corresponding period of 2019, revealing the momentum that has developed.

Besides, the number of passengers to pass through the country’s main airport from the beginning of the year until Monday increased by 11% from the same period of 2019.

