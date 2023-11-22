Greece sees record arrivals in January-September

Approximately 27.8 million foreign travelers came to Greece in the period from January to September, the Bank of Greece (BoG) reported on Tuesday.

These figures show this year’s tourism beating the 2019 record, which had recorded 26.9 million travelers in the same period.

In the nine months, the number of inbound travelers rose by 17.3% to 27.79 million (January-September 2022: 23.68 million).

Traveler flows at airports grew by 11.7%, while those at road border crossing points increased by 36.7%.

In the period under review, the number of travelers from within the EU rose 15.% year-on-year to 16.95 million, and travelers from outside the EU-27 increased by 21.2% to 10.84 million.

The number of travelers from within the euro area rose 10% and travelers from non-euro area EU-27 countries increased by 25.2%.

Specifically, the number of visitors from Germany grew by 6.5% to 3.85 million, as did the number of travelers from France, by 5.3% to 1.62 million.

Turning to non-EU countries, the number of arrivals from the United Kingdom rose by 0.8% to 3.88 million and travelers from the US increased by 32.6% to 1.11 million.

The number of travelers from Russia fell by 3.8% to 30,100.