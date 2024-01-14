TUI: Crete, Rhodes and Kos biggest favorites for German tourists

TUI tourism group’s head of communications, Aage Dunhaupt, has told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that Crete, Rhodes and Kos remain top destinations for the German customers of the company, which this year is starting the summer season in Greece earlier than in any other year.

“Crete, Rhodes, Kos are the biggest favorites of our customers and occupy positions 3, 4 and 5 in the chart of preferences of German vacationers,” said the representative of TUI, noting that the company foresees an increase in demand and is constantly expanding its portfolio.