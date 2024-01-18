AI can add €180 bln to GDP in 15 years

Generative artificial intelligence can bring about a revolution in the way the government and businesses operate, as GenAI, which is able to support the creation of multiple applications for the creation of content, such as text, image, sound and synthetic data.

According to the study prepared by the Demokritos National Center for Social Research and National Center for Natural Sciences Research, with the support of the Special Secretariat for Long-Term Planning and presented on Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office, regarding the prospects of artificial intelligence in Greece with a time horizon of 2030, its contribution to the transformation of the state and the private sector will be decisive.

Based on joint research by Accenture Greece (2019) and Microsoft Greece, it is estimated that artificial intelligence could add 180 billion euros to the country’s gross domestic product over a period of 15 years. Such is the upward trajectory of artificial intelligence that the market value of AI products will reach €460 million within six years.

Also on Tuesday Vodafone and Microsoft entered a 10-year strategic agreement that will be accompanied by investments of €1.4 billion and has as its objective the use of GenAI with the aim of improving services for more than 300 million businesses and consumers.

Mapping the future of artificial intelligence, the study presented at the Maximos Mansion formulates four scenarios. These include the existence of unsustainable techno-development due to poor productive AI policies, technological and societal acceleration and sluggishness due to insufficient development of GenAI models.

They also include the adoption of GenAI policies, which, however, are not sufficient to prevent techno-underdevelopment, with generative artificial intelligence evolving continuously and uncontrollably.

The study favors the positive scenario, that of techno-social acceleration, due to the strengthening of investments in data centers and the wider technological modernization of the country. The top three factors-catalysts for the development of GenAI in Greece are the increased rates of acquisition of digital skills, legal regulations and institutional interventions and facilitations in solving trust issues.