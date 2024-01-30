Tender for government park

The tender for the Andreas Lentakis Government Park project will begin in the first quarter of the year, at the facilities of now-defunct Pyrkal plant in the Municipality of Dafni-Ymittos, southern Athens, where nine ministries are planned to relocate.

The so-called competitive dialogue will begin, the first stage of the process provided for in the framework of public-private partnerships (PPP).

Already, the tender documents are ready, while, at the same time, state asset utilization fund TAIPED is promoting the relocation of the remaining activities to the area of the Pyrkal factory.

This is a project worth 421 million euros in present value (with a discount rate of 7.5%). According to an estimate by the Ministry of Finance, the contractor is expected to be appointed within 2024 and from the end of 2026 to the beginning of 2027 it will gradually begin to be delivered, with the government park first.

Deputy Minister of National Economy Nikos Papathanasis claimed on Monday at a press conference that the project is on schedule and there are no delays. However, the project was first announced in April 2021, so almost three years have already passed, and in the meantime individual objections have been raised from many quarters.

In any case, the government wants to speed up investments, since they will henceforth be the main driver of growth, as the role of consumption is expected to decline.

“Supporting entrepreneurship and investment is a key priority of the government,” said Papathanasis. Also, the study is dictated by the expiry time of the Recovery Fund in 2.5 years.

Therefore Papathanasis presented at the press conference the investment tools to support entrepreneurship and improve infrastructure, which include the following: the Just Development Transition program within the framework of the NSRF 2021-2027, amounting to €1.6 billion; the PPPs, with the new contracts estimated at €1.6 billion; the Hellenic Development Bank, whose active programs have a loan budget of €1.5 billion, providing a guarantee, but also co-financing and interest rate subsidies; and the Hellenic Development Investment Bank (EATE), the so-called Sovereign Fund of Funds.