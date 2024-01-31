Clearance documents merged and digitized

The new electronic certificate of state dues clearance will be issued from September with express procedures through a special digital portal on Gov.gr.

It is meant to put an end to the suffering of citizens and businesses who need tax and social security clearance for their transactions.

A new provision provides for the merging of tax and social security information into a single document, which will be issued in digital form upon request by the interested party.

The new electronic certificate will be valid for every use intended, while it will be mandatorily accepted by private and public sector entities, where required by law. In particular, the certificate will be mandatorily accepted by all public and private sector bodies, as well as by individuals, enterprises, courts of all levels and prosecutors’ offices throughout the country.

According to law, any taxpayer or corporation can request, through the special platform (accessible through the state’s single portal, Gov.gr), the issuance of a single certificate of financial awareness. The certificate includes the details of the proof of adherence to the Tax Procedure Code and the proof of social security clearance.

For the issuance of the certificate the platform draws through state database interoperability the necessary data from the tax register information system of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) and the information system of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

It is noted that until the activation of the double proof of clearance, AADE has created a new digital application that significantly facilitates citizens‘ transactions, while around 200,000 visits to the tax offices are avoided each year.

For the security, validity and identification of transactions, the content of the online application and the type of the clearance document are changed, with the addition of fields such as the QR Code, the Unique Registration Number (MARK) and the Single Property Registration Number (ATAK) of the asset for which the document may be issued.