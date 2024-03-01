What Greeks buy on the web

Two out of three internet users in Greece made online purchases in 2023, with the penetration rate of e-commerce remaining steadily at high levels despite the full reopening of physical stores.

Following global trends, Greeks not only purchase goods and services now, but also use the internet for buying and selling from other people, mainly used items or short-term rental services. However, when it comes to goods purchases, what is steadily gaining ground is ordering prepared food online, with competition being particularly intense between ordering and delivery platforms.

According to Eurostat, in 2023 66.72% of internet users in Greece made online purchases of goods and services, a rate slightly lower than in 2021 (68.52%), as then there were still restrictions on the operation of physical stores, but much higher than 10 years ago (at 40.13% in 2013). However, the percentage remains quite low compared to the average in the European Union (75.14% in 2023), with Greece, based on this criterion, ranking 22nd in the EU27.

Clothing is what Greek consumers mainly buy on the internet, largely due to inflation and the search for lower prices online.