Measures to expand workforce
The labor force in Greece could rise by 398,000 people if participation in it in the 15-74 age group was equal to the EU average. The government is considering measures focusing on four population categories with comparatively low participation, including:
• Making it mandatory for large companies (over 250 employees) to set up nurseries or subsidize parents for nursery care.
• Greater flexibility in parental leave.
• Obligation to allow teleworking, if the nature of the work provides for it.
• Equal parental leave for mother and father.
• Implementation of the quota directive on the boards of directors of listed companies.
• Program for the care of elderly people in the neighborhood by young people.
• Reinforcement of the existing programs for elderly care.
• Career days or summer work at universities and higher education in general.
• Elimination of the so-called welfare traps for working people aged up to 25 years.
• Anyone who gets a job should not lose the severe disability allowance.
• Career days abroad for young people who want to return to Greece and do not know how to settle.