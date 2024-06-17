ECONOMY EMPLOYMENT

Measures to expand workforce

Measures to expand workforce
[Intime]

The labor force in Greece could rise by 398,000 people if participation in it in the 15-74 age group was equal to the EU average. The government is considering measures focusing on four population categories with comparatively low participation, including:

• Making it mandatory for large companies (over 250 employees) to set up nurseries or subsidize parents for nursery care.

• Greater flexibility in parental leave.

• Obligation to allow teleworking, if the nature of the work provides for it.

• Equal parental leave for mother and father.

• Implementation of the quota directive on the boards of directors of listed companies.

• Program for the care of elderly people in the neighborhood by young people.

• Reinforcement of the existing programs for elderly care.

• Career days or summer work at universities and higher education in general.

• Elimination of the so-called welfare traps for working people aged up to 25 years.

• Anyone who gets a job should not lose the severe disability allowance.

• Career days abroad for young people who want to return to Greece and do not know how to settle.

Employment Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Considerable shortage of ICT specialists
EMPLOYMENT

Considerable shortage of ICT specialists

State platform matching tourism and food service vacancies with unemployed goes live
EMPLOYMENT

State platform matching tourism and food service vacancies with unemployed goes live

Unemployment rate refuses to drop below 10%
EMPLOYMENT

Unemployment rate refuses to drop below 10%

Firms to offer vouchers and not raises
ECONOMY

Firms to offer vouchers and not raises

March sees historic high in new jobs
EMPLOYMENT

March sees historic high in new jobs

Short-staffed Cyprus greets foreign labor
EMPLOYMENT

Short-staffed Cyprus greets foreign labor