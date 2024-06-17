Measures to expand workforce

The labor force in Greece could rise by 398,000 people if participation in it in the 15-74 age group was equal to the EU average. The government is considering measures focusing on four population categories with comparatively low participation, including:

• Making it mandatory for large companies (over 250 employees) to set up nurseries or subsidize parents for nursery care.

• Greater flexibility in parental leave.

• Obligation to allow teleworking, if the nature of the work provides for it.

• Equal parental leave for mother and father.

• Implementation of the quota directive on the boards of directors of listed companies.

• Program for the care of elderly people in the neighborhood by young people.

• Reinforcement of the existing programs for elderly care.

• Career days or summer work at universities and higher education in general.

• Elimination of the so-called welfare traps for working people aged up to 25 years.

• Anyone who gets a job should not lose the severe disability allowance.

• Career days abroad for young people who want to return to Greece and do not know how to settle.