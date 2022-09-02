IMAGES

Controversy in paradise

A couple takes photographs as swimmers throng the shallow waters of Elafonisos off southwest Crete, on Thursday. Popular for its azure waters and undulating dunes, the 1.5-square kilometer islet has seen an even bigger surge in visitor numbers this year. Elafonisos is listed under the Natura 2000 network as an important natural habitat for, among others, protected sand lilies and marram grass, Eleonora’s falcons and the Mediterranean monk seal. Critics of its development with sun loungers and refreshment stands say the growing human presence in the area is a threat to this habitat. Responding to recent criticism on social media over the expanding number of loungers, the mayor of Kissamos, to which Elafonisos belongs, Giorgos Mylonakis defended the businesses active on the islet, saying they keep it clean and protect it. [Yianis Liakos/InTime News]

Tourism Nature

