In a photo made available Saturday, Germany’s blind men’s soccer team trains in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in preparation for the world championship in blind soccer, taking place in August in the UK, as part of the 2023 IBSA World Games. The team was invited to Greece by the German consul general. [AMNA]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy