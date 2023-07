A Greek student startup has for the second consecutive year won top honors in the European final of GEN-E Junior Achievement Europe, which took place this year in Istanbul. Isometricks, from Thessaloniki, excelled with Wizzle, a thought and creation game with hidden mathematics that exercises the mind.

