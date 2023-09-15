IMAGES

Threat of infectious diseases looms

Karditsa Municipality crews disinfect streets and standing water to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in central Greece. With water still covering large areas and animal carcasses scattered across fields, the health threat in the aftermath of the flooding caused by storm Daniel remains acute. The stench that has already started to engulf the flooded areas last weekend is now spreading across the plain and reaching the town of Karditsa. The military has also joined the battle as the armed forces are responsible for a large part of the operation to remove the dead animals. The receding waters are revealing rodents, foxes and even wild boar. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

