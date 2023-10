The Greek national soccer team lands in Dublin for the Friday encounter with Ireland for the UEFA Euro qualifiers. Greece is currently third in Group B behind the Netherlands and six points clear of Ireland. A win on Friday could breathe new hope into its campaign to qualify.

