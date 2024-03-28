Can changes in higher education turn Greece into a global education hub?

A few weeks ago Greece passed a law allowing the operation of private, non-profit universities, including allowing foreign private universities to set up branches in the country. The move came despite weeks of demonstrations that included scores of university building occupations by students. Despite this, opinion polls indicate that most Greeks agree with the creation of privately-run universities.

David Horner, the President of the American College of Greece, the oldest and largest US accredited college or university in Europe, joins Thanos Davelis to share his perspectives on the impact of this bill and the potential for Greece to serve as a global educational hub.