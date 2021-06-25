NEWS

Heat wave to peak on Saturday with temperatures of up to 43C

The week-long heat wave is expected to peak on Saturday throughout the country, with meteorologists forecasting temperatures of up to 43 degrees Celcius.

According Meteo, the weather service of the National Observatory of Athens, temperatures will be highest in Central Greece, Northern Greece and other parts of continental Greece.

Sporadic thunderstorms will occur during the warmest parts of the day in mountainous parts, mainly in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. Saharan dust concentrations remain high.

Temperatures in Attica, which includes Athens, will range from 28 to 40-41C.

[AMNA]

Weather
