caroline-crouch-s-parents-get-temporary-custody-of-baby-granddaughter

A Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office handed temporary custody of the baby of Caroline Crouch — the 20-year-old woman who, according to police, was murdered by her pilot husband — to her mother on Monday.

Baby Lydia will be in the care of her grandparents who live on the island of Alonissos for 30 days, until a court decides on a permanent custody arrangement. The decision foresees that the parents of the alleged suspect will be allowed to communicate with the baby.

The prosecutor also removed parental responsibility from the accused, Babis Anagnostopoulos.

Caroline’s mother has asked for exclusive custody of her granddaughter, while the family of the accused have reportedly requested joint custody of the child and proposed that she lives half the time in Athens and the other half on Alonissos.

Anagnostopoulos has been charged with two felonies, included the premeditated murder of his British-Greek wife on May 11. He had called police at dawn, claiming a gang of three thieves had broken into his home looking for money, tying him up and strangling his wife, as well as his dog.