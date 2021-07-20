NEWS

54 unvaccinated firefighters transferred out of rescue unit

54-unvaccinated-firefighters-transferred-out-of-rescue-unit

A total of 54 firefighters that refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19 have been transferred out of the fire service’s Special Disaster Management Units (EMAK).

Speaking to SKAI television on Monday, the president of the Panhellenic Federation of Firefighters, Dimitris Stathopoulos, said the 54 firefighters are being transferred to other services and the vacancies this created in EMAK will be filled with replacements.

The deadline for the vaccination of firefighters serving in disaster response was until the end of June and an informal extension was given until the end of July, however the 54 chose not to get their shots.

The decision for the mandatory vaccination of employees serving in EMAK was issued on May 18.

In late June, a plenary session of the Council of State rejected, for reasons of public interest, an application by a group of firefighters serving in EMAK to be exempt from vaccinations against Covid-19. In its decision, the court said it is vital to “ensure the uninterrupted operation of special units of the fire service that are in charge of dealing with disasters.”

 

