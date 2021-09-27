Athens’ moment at ‘Monocle’ conference

Monocle Magazine’s annual ‘Quality of Life’ conference took place in Athens, for the first time, this past week.

The sixth conference of its kind, held this Friday, featured Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis who told the multinational audience of architects, artists, businesspeople, journalists, professors and writers that “this is Athens’ moment.”

“Today, the Greek capital is gradually reintroducing itself to the world as a vibrant, dynamic, friendly and, at the same time, bold city,” Bakoyannis told Kathimerini.

Kathimerini was one of the event’s sponsors. Kathimerini English Edition editor-in-chief Tom Ellis (2nd R in photo) and Skai News anchor Sia Kosioni (photo, R), who is also the Athens mayor’s wife, took part in a panel discussion on Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean Fiday, alongside United States’ Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt (photo, 3rd R) and journalist Mary Fitzgerald.

Emma Tucker, editor of the Sunday Times and one of the keynote speakers, told Kathimerini how impressed she was by Athens’ energy. “You get the feeling it’s a city with self-confidence and a purpose,” she said.

Other keynote speakers included historian Stathis Kalyvas, neurosurgeon Dr. Philippe Schucht, private detective Tyler Maroney, comedian Katerina Vrana and US cultural critic Thomas Chatterton Williams.

Monocle, a global affairs and magazine founded in 2007 by Canadian entrepreneur Tyler Brûlé, has become a media brand, that includes a 24-hour radio station, two annual publications, “The Forecast” and travel-focused “The Escapist” and has branched into retail.