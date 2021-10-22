NEWS

Greek uni teaching federation decries lax safety measures

A monitor checks students’ Covid vaccination, recovery and self-test certificates on the first day of the new academic year, at the University of Thessaly, in central Greece, on Monday. [Yiannis Papanikos/InTime News]

The Panhellenic Federation of Teaching and Research Staff Associations (POSDEP) has sent a letter to Education Minister Niki Kerameus and Health Minister Thanos Plevris regarding the lax observation of safety protocols at certain universities.

The letter noted that the federation had welcomed the resumption of courses with the physical presence of students and supported vaccination.

However, it expressed reservations over the resumption of in-person attendance at universities that do not have the necessary infrastructure and staff.

This has led, it said, to improper inspections, crowding, inadequate cleaning and ventilation, congestion on public transport, and other issues.

