Schools to remain closed for second day Wednesday
All nurseries, kindergartens and schools across Attica and regions affected by the severe snowstorm that has swept through parts of Greece will remain closed for a second day on Wednesday, as the region struggles to cope with its aftermath, the Education Ministry said Tuesday.
No online classes will be held either, because the administrative staff necessary to run them will be absent, it added.
In regions that have not been hit my the cold weather front, schools will operate normally.