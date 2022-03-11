motorists-urged-to-avoid-unnecessary-journeys-at-weekend-due-to-snow

Motorists have been urged to avoid all unnecessary journeys in Attica, Evia, Fthiotida, Viotia, as well as central and eastern Peloponnese, due to the bad weather front affecting the country.

Following a meeting chaired by the Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Stylianides to assess the course of the Filippos weather front, drivers in the above areas were also advised to have anti-skid chains in their vehicles.

In addition, heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited from using Attiki Odos beltway in Athens, as well as parts of Nea Odos motorway between Athens and Lamia.

Articulated buses will not operate on Saturday across Athens and Attica.

Meteorologists told the meeting that heavy snowfall is expected on Saturday in Attica, Evia and eastern Central Greece. The situation in Attica is expected to be particularly intense from the early hours in the afternoon.

Stylianides said that all relevant authorities are on standby to deal with the “worst possible scenario.”