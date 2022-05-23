Young people need to reinvent democracy, Mitsotakis says

Young people need to reinvent democracy and be confident that they can change the future, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a university graduation ceremony in the US on Monday.

“I have faith in your generation, that you will not repeat the mistakes of the past,” he told graduates at the 146th graduation ceremony of Boston College.

“My generation thought that democracy would be easy, ignoring the fact that this requires constant effort,” he said, adding that “democracies are threatened by voices that offer easy solutions to difficult problems.”

He also spoke about social media and its current influence, adding that war in the European continent is causing pain and threatening a global recession. He also addressed the issue of climate change. [AMNA]