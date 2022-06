The National Blood Donation Center is appealing to volunteers to come forward to bolster the country’s dwindling blood banks, which have been hit by the combination of reduced supply and increased demand during the pandemic.

The center is holding a blood donation drive in the garden of the Maximos Mansion, the prime minister’s official residence in Athens, on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., under the auspices of the Greek Presidency.