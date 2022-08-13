NEWS

Second group of Ukrainian children arrive for summer camp holiday

The first group of Ukrainian children arrived in Athens and Thessaloniki on August 5. [File photo]

A second group of 140 Ukrainian children arrived in Greece on Thursday night to spend a holiday in Greek summer camps.

The children, who range in age from 6 to 15 and are from the city of Bucha, entered the country from Bulgaria at Promachonas.

They will be hosted in summer camps at Halkidiki (Metamorfosi, Pefkochori and Nea Skioni), at Asprovalta in Thessaloniki and at Orfani in Kavala. Greece’s union of privately owned summer camps offered to host the children, who are accompanied by 28 adults.

At least 600 Ukrainian children in total will be hosted in Greek summer camps in the month of August.

The first group of 117 Ukrainian children had arrived in Athens and Thessaloniki on August 5, and they will depart for Ukraine on Sunday, while a third group is expected on August 17. [AMNA]

