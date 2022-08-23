NEWS

Lightning kills dozens of sheep in northern Greece

More than 50 sheep were killed in the region of Vlacha in Metsovo, northern Greece, after they were struck by lightning during a midday thunderstorm on Tuesday. 

According to state broadcaster ERT, the frequent thunderstorms that have broken out in recent days are particularly intense with lots of lightning. Greece is high on the list of recorded deaths of people struck by lightning in Europe.

“Unfortunately, Greece has statistically probably the highest number of deaths than other countries in Europe due to lightning,” said the training director of the Hellenic Rescue Team, Zafiris Trombakas, in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station. [AMNA]

