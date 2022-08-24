NEWS

National weather service issues storm warning

[Manolis Lagoutaris/Via InTime News]

Storms bringing lightning, thunder, powerful downpours and hail will be hitting many parts of Greece on Wednesday, the country’s weather service, EMY, has warned in an emergency bulletin.

According to EMY, the worst of the weather is expected around coastal areas in eastern and central Macedonia – including Thessaloniki and the holiday resorts of Halkidiki – in the northern Aegean, across the islands of the Sporades, in much of Evia and in parts of central Greece such as Larissa and Magnisia. 

The region of Fthiotida is expected to be particularly hard-hit, EMY said, warning that residents in all affected areas should avoid engaging in activities that could put them at risk.

Flooding is also expected, so motorists are advised not to venture out during heavy rainfall.

The unseasonably tempestuous weather – which is being triggered by a low-pressure system causing disturbances across southeastern Europe – is expected to last through Thursday before easing on Friday, in time for a sunny weekend. 

Storms on Tuesday also caused flooding on several thoroughfares and power outages in parts of the Greek capital, as well as rockfalls at the port of Santorini, among other problems.

Weather

