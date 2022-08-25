NEWS

Flooded streets highlight infrastructure weaknesses

Flooded streets highlight infrastructure weaknesses
[AP]

In the wake of the flooded streets in Athens during the recent downpours, experts cited the large volume of rain that fell and the lack of outlets for the water. With flooded streets becoming an all too common phenomenon, they noted that the risk can be reduced with improved infrastructure and knowledge.

“Just as we learned what to do in an earthquake, we should learn in school what to do in a flood,” geology and disaster prevention professor Efthymios Lekkas told Kathimerini.

This risk is particularly acute in Piraeus, Kallithea, Moschato, Rentis, Peristeri, Agioi Anargyroi, Nea Liosia and the city center.

Lekkas said that until around 2000, the Kifissos, Ilisos and Iridanos rivers were the main recipients of rainwater, but construction has forced the water to secondary streams.

“Flood levels are increasing as water has no way to reach the sea,” he said, adding that drainage infrastructure is not up to today’s standards. 

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece struck by almost 50,000 lightning strikes, 100 millilitres of rain
NEWS

Greece struck by almost 50,000 lightning strikes, 100 millilitres of rain

National weather service issues storm warning
NEWS

National weather service issues storm warning

Lightning kills dozens of sheep in northern Greece
NEWS

Lightning kills dozens of sheep in northern Greece

Rainfall causes road closures in Athens
NEWS

Rainfall causes road closures in Athens

Minister urges caution during bad weather spell
NEWS

Minister urges caution during bad weather spell

Temperatures to edge down from today
NEWS

Temperatures to edge down from today