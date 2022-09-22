NEWS

Athens court rules Wednesday’s transport strike unlawful

A court in Athens on Thursday ruled a public transport strike that brought the capital to a standstill the previous day as unlawful and exploitative.

According to the court’s decision, the strike called by the Athens Labor and Employment Center (EKA) and staged by the union of workers at the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) was unlawful because: the organizers failed to publish their demands four days in advance, did not secure a minimum amount of staff to provide essential service and did not submit its demands to a public consultation as per the proper procedures.

It was also ruled exploitative because it caused STASY – which filed the suit against EKA – significant economic losses, and because it was held on the same day that Parliament was voting on related legislation even though the legislation in question had been put to public consultation since early August, giving the union ample time to voice its objections. 

The union of workers at Attica’s bus and trolley bus operator (OSY) had also joined the strike.

