NEWS

Teen dies in Evia car crash

Teen dies in Evia car crash
[InTime News]

A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash on the island of Evia on Wednesday night.

Police said the accident happed at 9.30 p.m. on Styron Street, the main thoroughfare of Halkida. The 18-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed it into a wall. Officers and fire fighters who arrived at the scene pulled both of them out of the wrecked car and transferred them to the local hospital where doctors confirmed the girl’s death. 

The driver suffered a number of undisclosed injuries and remains in hospital. Police is investigating the accident.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
One man killed in small plane crash off Crete
NEWS

One man killed in small plane crash off Crete

Two rescued from small plane crash off Crete
NEWS

Two rescued from small plane crash off Crete

Small aircraft crashes into sea off Crete, rescue operation underway
NEWS

Small aircraft crashes into sea off Crete, rescue operation underway

Car crash with multiple injuries reported in northern Greece
NEWS

Car crash with multiple injuries reported in northern Greece

Reality star over the limit in deadly crash in Kypseli
NEWS

Reality star over the limit in deadly crash in Kypseli

Funeral takes place of schoolboy killed in school boiler room blast
NEWS

Funeral takes place of schoolboy killed in school boiler room blast