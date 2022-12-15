Teen dies in Evia car crash

A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash on the island of Evia on Wednesday night.

Police said the accident happed at 9.30 p.m. on Styron Street, the main thoroughfare of Halkida. The 18-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed it into a wall. Officers and fire fighters who arrived at the scene pulled both of them out of the wrecked car and transferred them to the local hospital where doctors confirmed the girl’s death.

The driver suffered a number of undisclosed injuries and remains in hospital. Police is investigating the accident.