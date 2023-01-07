US Senator Menendez denounces Erdogan rhetoric

‘We can’t ignore the trajectory of Turkey under Erdogan... This week’s latest military activity in Syria is further proof that Erdogan is simply not a responsible actor on the world stage,’ US Senator Bob Menendez tells Kathimerini. [Reuters]

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez has denounced the repeated incendiary rhetoric by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at Greece.

“Erdogan’s continued threats against Greece are entirely unacceptable behavior for the leader of a NATO country. These absurd intimidations must stop,” he said in a tweet, citing a Kathimerini report with the Turkish president threatening Greece with Typhoon missiles if it does not “behave.”

Menendez made the statement about Erdogan not just as a Democratic senator, but also in his capacity as chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Erdogan on Wednesday had warned Greece to “behave,” while praising Turkey’s Tayfun missile project.

Tayfun, which is Turkish for “typhoon,” is a short-range ballistic missile developed by Ankara.