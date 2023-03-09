ACG celebrates 100-year anniversary with event in Washington DC

The American College of Greece celebrated the 100th anniversary of its operation in Greece with a public discussion in Washington, D.C. last Friday on the role of education as a pillar of growth and US-Greek ties in the presence of high-level diplomats and business leaders from both countries.

The discussion centered on the long-standing ties between the ACG and American academic institutions and the US business community, while also focusing on its top-quality education and research programs. Finally, they also highlighted the important economic and social impact the ACG has had on Greece and beyond.

At a time of strong bilateral relations between Greece and the US, the discussion also sought to assist the diplomatic efforts of both governments through educational partnerships and people-to-people ties, as well as deepening cooperation with potential donors and academic partners in the US.

“It [ACG] plays a vital role in promoting growth and innovation,” noted the Chair of the ACG Board of Trustees, and former ambassador to Greece, Daniel Smith in his welcome address, adding that it “is more than a pillar of American education.”

“To add distinctive and sustainable value to students, Greece, American education, Hellenic heritage and the global community through transformative teaching, scholarship, and service,” said ACG President Dr. David Horner of the college’s mission, noting that it is a “mighty micro-pillar” in both Greece and the United States and pointed to its 65,000 alumni.

The ACG president also presented an update on the ACG Institute for Hellenic Growth and Prosperity that provides support Greece’s shift towards a market-based economy and by the development of high-growth potential pillars of the Greek economy through three Centers of Excellence, a Research, Technology, and Innovation Network, and a planned Innovation Hub at the National Center for Scientific Research “Demokritos”.

“I have not heard of another country so ready for opportunities as Greece is,” said the US State Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Ethan Rosenzweig during a panel discussion entitled “Education as a pillar of US-Greece Relations”. Other panelists included the Greek Ambassador to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou and the United States State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olsen.

President of the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce Nikolaos Bakatselos stressed the need for further developing STEM skills in Greece, as the country will face a shortage of 7,500 tech professionals over the next seven years, while President of the Hellenic Innovation Network Marina Hatsopoulos spoke on the importance of the Greek startup ecosystem.

“The unique aspect of Greece is that the sky’s the limit”, stated the Senior Director of Education Policy at Microsoft Allyson Knox.

The ACG event in Washington was organized under the auspices of the Greek Embassy in the US and in collaboration with the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, while Kathimerini English Edition was the event’s media partner.