Servia bridge closes for at least a month over safety concerns

The Servia traffic bridge in western Macedonia has been closed for at least a month amid concerns over its stability.

The decision was taken by Regional Governor Giorgos Kasapidis following the recommendations of experts who found that cracks in the pylons of the 47-year-old bridge are widening, raising the risk of a possible collapse.

Local authorities had imposed a speed limit and closed off the bridge (also known as Lake Polyphytos Bridge) to large trucks in September 2022, when the structural problems were first detected.

Police said traffic will be diverted through Rymnios Bridge, southwest of Servia, while trucks will have to use the Egnatia Odos. Servia connects the cities of Kozani and Larissa with the national road network.