NEWS

Androulakis: PASOK focuses on sustainable development, green transition

[PASOK Press Office/via AMNA]

Nikos Androulakis, leader of the Socialist PASOK-Movement of Change, said the party’s program focuses on sustainable development and the green transition as the only way to limit the consequences of climate change. 

“With our proposals, such as those on energy democracy, we focus on sustainable development and the green transition in a socially just way to make our society and economy more resilient to the consequences of climate change and environmentally sustainable,” he said on Monday, which coincided with World Environment Day, which this year is dedicated to the fight against plastic pollution.

“Greece is estimated to produce 700,000 tons of plastic waste per year, with a significant percentage leaking into the environment polluting our coasts. Our country and the Southeast Mediterranean region in general, is considered one of the most vulnerable on the planet in consequences of the climate crisis,” he added.

Androulakis added that the increase in temperature, the more frequent and intense extreme weather phenomena, the rise of the sea level are already part of our daily life and the need for sustainable management of water resources becomes even more important, due to the drought, which affects not only Greece but southern Europe as a whole.

“For all these reasons, PASOK – Movement for Change has placed the protection of the environment at the centre of its policies and actions,” he said.

Politics Climate Crisis

